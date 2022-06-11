Angela L. Capobianchi, 90

Angela L. (D’Amore) Capobianchi, age 90, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, June 10, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Angela was born in Quincy, to the late Joseph A. and Nella M. (Cruciani) D’Amore. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1951.

Angela worked as a cashier at TJ Maxx in Quincy for over twenty years, retiring in 1998. Prior to that, she worked as a lunch matron at the former Adams School in Quincy and also earlier at the Raytheon Company in Quincy.

She enjoyed playing Bingo at the Weymouth Elks for over forty years as well as watching sports on television.

Her favorite pastime was caring for and bringing joy to her family. Being surrounded by her loved ones brought her true happiness and filled her heart with love.

Beloved wife for sixty-four years of Albert S. Capobianchi.

Devoted mother of Paula M. Sweeney of Carver, Nancy A. DiMaggio, Kevin M. Capobianchi, both of Quincy, the late Stephen M. Capobianchi, and the late Dawn L. Capobianchi.

Special and fun-loving grandmother of Heather Sweeney of Kingston, Kyle Lambert and his wife Samantha of Plympton, Bianca DiMaggio of Weymouth, Dominic DiMaggio of Quincy, and Corin Capobianchi of Quincy.

Much-loved great grandmother of Meadow and Summer Sharp and Raelynn Lambert.

The last of five siblings, Angela was predeceased by Esther Groleau, Anthony D’Amore, Frank D’Amore, and Henry D’Amore. She was the dear sister-in-law of Jean D’Amore of Hingham and Julia Ricciardi of Quincy. Angela is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, June 15, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Angela’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.