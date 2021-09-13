Angela R. Hanna, 74

Angela R. (Radeos) Hanna, 74, of Quincy, formerly of Milton, died surrounded by her family on September 10, 2021 at Pat Roche Hospice House, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Devoted mother of Nicole Hanna of Oldsmar, FL and Kristina Alexander and her husband Jai of Braintree. Cherished YiaYia to Leonidas and Damon Alexander, both of Braintree. Former wife of Robert Hanna of Dorchester. Daughter of the late Stavros and Panagiota (Agriakonitis) Radeos. Sister of George Radeos of Madeira Beach, FL, John Radeos and his late wife Susan of Stoughton formerly of Milton, Niko Radeos and his wife Maureen of Braintree, Michael Radeos and his wife Dorina of Whitestone, NY and the late Peter Radeos and his wife Rita of Dorchester. Mrs. Hanna is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She also had a very special place in her heart for Jackson – the dog.

Angela worked at Milton Town Hall for more than 30 years. She will be sadly missed.

Angela moved to Dorchester from Greece when she was a young girl. She brought with her a great pride in her heritage and enjoyed preparing Greek food, listening to Greek music, and celebrating traditions with her family.

Her appreciation of fashion along with her fondness for hats and dangling earrings had her looking perfectly put together for any occasion.

She loved a good restaurant, an extra dry gin martini, and could track down the best fried clams in New England.

The love she had for her daughters, Nikki and Tina, knew no bounds. That unconditional love carried over to her grandsons. She embraced her role as YiaYia, spending her time playing cards, board games, and ball with Leo and Damon. When at their house, she shared a special bond with Jackson, the family dog, who followed her around everywhere and would lay at her feet whenever she sat

Angela loved to dance and enjoyed a good party. Her only ask for her services was that they be upbeat and light – a celebration of the life she lived!

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Service will be held in St. Catherine Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree Thursday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 AM. Burial in Milton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Angela may be made to Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061 or to Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Road, Hingham, MA 02043.