Angela Walker, 56

Angela (Zelazo) “Angie” Walker, of Quincy, died Sunday, July 12 at BWH/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Born in North Adams, Mrs. Walker was 56

Beloved wife of Anthony W. “Tony” Walker of Quincy. Loving mother of Michaela J. of CA, Bethany R. of Dorchester, Alicia C. and Nolan A., both of Quincy. Cherished daughter of Catherine (Perenick) Zelazo of Adams and the late Edward S. Zelazo. Sister of Constance of CT, Timothy of Drury, Martina of VA, Marianna of North Adams, Anthony of Adams, Louis of Drury, and the late Peter.

Mrs. Walker was best friends with her husband Tony; she was Mom, mentor and gem at the center of the universe for her kids. She was the magnet who brought her very large, extended family together and will remain the glue keeping all our lives together. Her family covers the globe, from coast to coast in the U.S.A., to Germany, where her dearest daughter Roberta and her husband Sven are growing their family, and to China, home to her daughters Yuze, Wanting, Wanqing and Sonia.

If you were Mrs. Walker’s friend, you know the story. She wore a constant smile, was giving, caring, compassionate and inviting. If you weren’t her friend, you hadn’t met her yet. Talk to one of her friends and you’ll understand.

Mrs. Walker’s calling was helping others, sharing her heart and her home. She had a lot more giving left in her. But she was taken way too early. We all will miss her terribly. But we never will forget her.

Pay tribute to Mrs. Walker by sharing a smile and a helping hand with someone in your family or circle of friends who could use it. It’s easy, give it a try.

Memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

Services will be private but please share a condolence message online or record a personal "Send Hugs" video to Angie's family to comfort them.