Angelina F. Ryan, 93

Angelina F. (Calabro) Ryan, age 93, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Celata) Calabro, she was raised and educated there.

Ann was primarily a homemaker but had also worked as a cashier at the former Linda May Bakery Corp. on Southern Artery in Quincy.

She was a devout Catholic and a longtime active parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy.

She enjoyed playing bingo. Most of all, Ann was devoted to her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She was a fun-loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and enjoyed playing ball with the kids and even teaching them how to drive.

Beloved wife of the late Richard F. “Berger” Ryan, Jr. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Faiella and her husband Rudolph “Rudy” of East Weymouth, Michael J. Ryan and his wife Deborah of Plymouth, Richard F. Ryan III and his wife Theresa of Quincy, and Edward P. Ryan and his wife Mary of Hanover.

Loving grandmother of Louis and Michael Faiella, Stacey Ryan Keefe and Kelley Lucero, Richard and Nicholas Ryan, Daniel, Matthew, and John Ryan. Cherished great grandmother of Ryan and Jonathan Faiella, Caitlyn and Michael Faiella, Ella Marie Ryan, Maxx and Mia Lucero.

Dear sister of Frances Bullock of Weymouth, Robert Calabro and his wife Judith of Whitman, Lorraine Roberts of Braintree, and predeceased by Anthony Calabro, Marie Walsh, Samuel Calabro, Joseph Calabro, Elizabeth “Lil” Iacobacci, John Calabro, Michael Calabro, Ann Calabro, Stephen Calabro, and Richard “Dickie” Calabro. Mrs. Ryan is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, November 14, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, on Monday, November 15, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.