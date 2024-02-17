Angelo Ciraolo, 97

Angelo Ciraolo, age 97, of Hanover, formerly of Weymouth and Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Angelo was born in Sicily to the late Giuseppe and Pietra (Lamentola) Ciraolo. Raised and educated there, Angelo immigrated to the United States in 1947, as a young man of twenty-one years, arriving in Quincy. He has lived in Hanover for twenty years, previously in Weymouth and Quincy.

He was proudly employed as a union laborer for Local 133 in Quincy for many years.

Beloved husband of the late Rubina “Ruby” (Marino) Ciraolo.

Devoted father of Joseph Ciraolo of Weymouth, and pre-deceased by his sons, Robert N. Ciraolo and Peter Ciraolo.

Loving grandfather of Anthony Ciraolo.

The last of four siblings, Angelo was pre-deceased by Joseph Ciraolo, Frances Mancuso and Angela Costanza.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, February 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, 720 Broad Street, Weymouth, on Wednesday, February 21, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

