Anita Ricciuti

Anita (Fabrizio) Ricciuti, who died May 13, was born March 24, 1938 in Quincy, where she graduated from Quincy High School in 1954 after serving as a varsity cheerleader.

A former beauty contestant, Anita attended the Academy Moderne finishing school and went to work at Bethlehem Steel in Quincy. Later in life, she worked as a receptionist for the O’Connell Management Company, as an assistant clerk in the Quincy District Court, and as an executive assistant for the Hancock Monument Company, the family business.

In 1959, Anita married the love of her life, John Ricciuti, who passed away just 40 days ago. Together, Anita and John raised four children. They are survived by their son, John D. of Boston, and his children Joseph, Peter and Jack; their son, Michael D. of Milton, his wife Maureen, and their children Christopher, Michael and Kathryn; their daughter, Natalie A. Ducharme of Quincy, her fiancé Michael Wohl, and Natalie’s children Jonathan and Elizabeth; and their son, Christopher P. of Summit, New Jersey, his wife Annette, and their daughters Sloane and Delaney. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Adelaide Fabrizio. She is also survived by her brother Daniel Fabrizio and his wife, Joan of Braintree, and her sister-in-law Marie D’Olimpio of Quincy. She also leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.

Elegant and polished but funny and vivacious, Anita had a sparkling personality and could light up any room she entered. She and her husband, John, were mainstays of a large extended family on both sides and had legions of friends in Quincy, where they lived all of their lives, in New Bedford, where Hancock Monument was located, and in Dennis, where they had a summer home. Anita devoted herself to her family and friends. She was not only the life of the party, Anita was the driving force in her family, strongly supporting her husband and children in boldly pursuing their dreams and offering unflagging, genuine enthusiasm and positivity. Anita was also active in social and charitable organizations, to include the Quincy Neighborhood Club, the Thomas Crane Public Library, and the National Kidney Foundation.

Over the last decade plus, Anita waged a fierce battle against dementia, with John as her tireless strategist, but the disease slowly and inexorably stole away everything that made Anita the bubbly person she was, despite John’s constant and loving attention. It is sad but fitting that she and John passed away essentially together, as they were inseparable in life, never venturing far from one another.

Because of the pandemic, burial will be private. Funeral proceedings will be in Quincy at date to be determined once the pandemic has passed.

