Ann C. Hebert

Ann C. (Wilson) Hebert of Quincy died November 27, 2020.

Born Anna Wilson June 15, 1927 in Dorchester. She was the daughter of the late James F. Wilson and Anna C. McAtteer Wilson and sister to Alice, Evelyn, James, Francis and Paul. Ann was the mother of the late Nancy Hebert Conners (husband Joseph), Joan of Wollaston and Richard of Sacramento, CA and William of NY. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Ann graduated from Dorchester High School in 1945. She loved to dance and shared that passion with the love of her life, William J. Hebert whom she married and made a family with. She also taught others to dance, as an instructor at The Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Boston.

While raising her children, Ann worked in the lunch program in the Quincy school system and as a librarian at the Thomas Crane Public Library. She went on to become the assistant to the vice president of the Hancock Bank and later at The Bank of New England.

Ann was a champion bowler in league play at The Marymount Lanes. She enjoyed performing in church variety shows, traveling, and was active in the building association at the Tobin Towers Residences. Everybody loved her…and always will.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visitation on Dec. 2 – Wednesday 8:30-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022.

For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added. See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.