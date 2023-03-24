Ann C. McKechnie, 69

Ann C. (Clasper) McKechnie, age 69, a longtime resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Monday, March 13, 2023 at home.

Ann was born in Greenock, Scotland, to the late William and Euphemia (McKinnon) Clasper. She was raised and educated there. She immigrated to the United States in 1976 at the age of twenty-three, first settling in Walpole, before moving to Quincy, where she lived for over forty years.

Ann was employed as a Global Operations Specialist for State Street Bank for over thirty years at their Quincy office. Following her retirement, she worked as an associate at Star Market on Granite Street in Quincy, where she enjoyed many friendships with colleagues and customers alike.

Ann loved to cook and was a natural hostess. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her cherished son, Craig, and granddaughter, Abigail.

Devoted mother of Craig McKechnie and his wife Erin of Whitman.

Loving grandmother of Abigail.

At the request of the family, memorial services will be celebrated at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, Attn: Donor Services, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716 or by visiting www.epilepsy.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.