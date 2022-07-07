Ann C. Yerkes, 62

Ann C. (Burke) Yerkes, age 62, of East Bridgewater, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born in Quincy, to the late Leo F. “Buddy” and Catherine C. “Kay” (Swanson) Burke. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1977. She lived in East Bridgewater for twenty years, previously in Brockton for many years.

She was a Certified Medical Assistant and worked at Village Pediatrics in Brockton for twenty years.

Ann enjoyed life, whether vacationing, going to the beach, visiting islands, or taking Caribbean cruises. She also cherished her goldendoodle, Cooper.

Most of all, Ann was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and Nana who dedicated herself to her family.

Beloved wife for forty years of Stephen T. Yerkes.

Devoted mother of Bethanie A. Yerkes, Jonathan F. Yerkes and his wife Cassandra, and Abigail C. Yerkes, all of East Bridgewater.

Loving Nana of Caylee, Landon, Logan, and Grayson.

One of three siblings, Ann was predeceased by her brothers, Robert F. Burke and Richard A. Burke.

Ann is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, July 10, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Monday, July 11, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

