Ann Eloise Yeomans, 73

Ann Eloise Yeomans, age 73, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Newbridge on the Charles Nursing Home.

She was born on July 5, 1948, to the late Frank and Clara Yeomans in Newton, MA. She was a devoted older sister to Frank Yeomans of New York and loving cousin to Verne Kaminski of NH, Joseph Kaminski of Norwood, Betty Stewart, Mary Lawson both of Canada and the late Jeanne Melanson, Lloyd Yeomans, Colby Yeomans, Robert Yeomans, Edie Attwood, and Lorna Quartermain. Also survived by many second cousins. She will be especially missed by her brother-in-law Carlos Garay and her friends Caroline, Catherine, and Jamie, among others.

Social justice was chief among her passionate interests, followed by the Red Sox. After graduating Georgetown University, she settled in Brooklyn, NY where she worked successfully in establishing affordable housing before returning to Quincy where she remained active in civic affairs, especially the Quincy Human Rights Commission. We will always miss Ann and will try to carry her good works on as a way to remember her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Saturday June 4 at 11 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Visiting hours prior to the Mass at 9:30 in the Hamel Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, please send any memorial donations to Emily’s List or the Thomas Crane Public Library. For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com