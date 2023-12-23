Ann G. Bruce, 81

Ann G. (McGowan) Bruce of Quincy, died peacefully on December 18, 2023 in Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family. She was 81 years old.
Ann was born in Boston in 1942, to the late Joseph and Mary (Grogan) McGowan. She attended Boston schools. She married John David Bruce on May 9, 1959 and they eventually settled in Quincy where they raised their three children. Ann worked for the City of Quincy Elder Services for 25 years.
Ann was a caring, selfless person who enjoyed traveling, cooking and spending time with friends. But her greatest joy was her family, and she loved nothing more than spending time with her family. Whether attending her grandchildren’s school events, sharing holiday meals, or just watching TV together, nothing put a smile on her face like being with her family. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sorely missed.
Beloved wife of 64 years to John David Bruce.
Loving mother of John (Jay) and his wife Kathleen of Hanover, Sherri Grey and her husband, the late Larry Grey, of Rohnert Park, CA, and Laura Bruce of Quincy. Proud grandmother of Allison, Johnathan, Claire and Shannon. Dear sister of Robert McGowan and his wife Lynn of California, John McGowan and his wife Jane of Quincy, and Trudy and her late husband, John Greene, of Quincy. Predeceased by her brothers Joseph (Franky) McGowan, and Thomas Gorman, and her sister Mary (Babe) Crook. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers.