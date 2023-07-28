Ann Kavanagh, 79

Ann Kavanagh of Quincy passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 26, 2023 at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham. She was 79.

Born in Eureka, Kansas she was raised in Massachusetts she was the daughter of Edwin and Vella Lewis. Ann worked at Quincy Hospital and Quincy Police station answering calls on the switchboards for many years.

Beloved wife of the late John J. Kavanagh, Survived by her daughters, Sandra Khirallah and her husband Ralph of Norwood and Sharon Lesher of Norwood and the late Alice Golden. Proud grandmother to James, Stephen and Jack Golden, Emily DeSantis, Jennifer and Timothy Khirallah, Ella and Eli Lesher. And great grandmother of Blakely and Adelaide. Beloved sister of Jeff Lewis of Oregon, also survived by many dear friends.

Services will be private under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02170.