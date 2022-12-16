Ann L. Doten, 75

Ann L. (Rizzi) Doten, age 75, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Ann was born in Quincy, to the late Albert J. and Flora May (Cedrone) Rizzi. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1964.

Ann’s experience in the field of developmental disabilities was extensive. She was employed at the Arc of the South Shore where she began as a Floor Supervisor in 1977 and held various positions there before retiring as Program Manager in 2013. Her career was filled with many years of genuine compassion, and she was commended for her tireless and continuous efforts to support people throughout all aspects of their lives.

Ann was a vivacious personality, known for her dancing and quick wit. She was empathetic, vibrant and fierce of heart. Ann was defined by her kindness and unremitting selflessness. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, and her very many friends.

Devoted mother of Gregg R. Doten and his wife Sarah of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Isabella B., Sadie J., and Charles R. Doten.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Tuesday, Dec. 27, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m.

For those who wish, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to The Arc of the South Shore, Attn: CBDS Program, 20 Pond Park Rd., Hingham, MA 02043 or by visiting www.arcsouthshore.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.