Ann L. Pierce, 89

Ann L. (Ahonen) Pierce of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, Pocasset, Buzzards Bay, and Woods Hole died peacefully on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the age of eighty-nine, with her grand-daughter, Nicole and great grand- daughter, Mavis at her side.

Ann was born on August 26, 1933, in Wareham, MA, to the late Vaino and Hazel (Bumpus) Ahonen. She grew up in Quincy and lived on Broady Avenue. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1952. After that, she married the love of her life, Samuel F. Pierce. She spent much of her life on Cape Cod. After her husband passed away from MS, she relocated back to her hometown of Quincy enjoying the company of her dear high school friend, Joan Richardi.

Ann had several careers during her life, among those were, a bank teller; working at Baker’s 5 & Dime in Buzzard’s Bay; and a manager for “Fashion Barn” in Yarmouth. But the major focus of her life was her beloved children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, whom she loved and adored.

Loving mother of Janet Butler of New Bedford and Samuel F. Pierce, Jr. of Weymouth. Her daughter Karen Pierce, pre-deceased her in 2006. Beloved grandchildren: Nicole Augustine, of Elsipogtog, First Nation, New Brunswick Canada, Heather Gonzalez and husband Andy of Worcester, Tiffany Rose of Manchester NH, Keisha Rose, of Everett, and Fawn Pierce of Liberty, NC. Cherished great-grandchildren: Venom and Elliot Joseph, Tamara Joseph, Samuel Augustine, Neveah Tomah, Mavis Augustine, of Elsipogtog, New Brunswick Canada, Owen Canedy and Ethan Canady of Liberty North Carolina, William Edward Thatcher, Jr. and Timothy, Jenna Rose and Aaliyah Rose of Manchester NH, Nizayah Guzman, Drea’lanii Hubbard and Ja’nylah Hubbard of Everett. Beloved great-great-grandchild, Kaleb Venom Guitard.

Ann was the dear sister of Nancy Ahonen of Quincy, the late Aina (Ahonen) Luker and the late Mary (Ahonen) Rouark. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children. The link to that site is: Donate to Shriners Hospitals for Children® (lovetotherescue.org)

There will be a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in the Quincy Community United Methodist Church, 40 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02170.

For more information and for on-line condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.