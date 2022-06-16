Ann M. Cirino, 90

Ann M. (Cappello) Cirino, of Quincy, died peacefully on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Tufts Medical Center in Boston. She was 90.

Born in and raised in Boston’s North End, Ann was the daughter of the late Nicola and Sebastiana (Aquanno) Cappello.

Ann was the devoted wife of the late John J. Cirino. The two married on July 1, 1956, in St. Leonard’s Church of Boston’s North End. Together they shared 63 loving years of marriage before John’s passing in 2019. She was the proud mother of Joanne C. Lucier and her husband Rick of Brockton, and Dianne T. Cirino of Quincy. Ann was the loving grandmother of Joshua Lucier and his wife Kelly of Vermont, Jonathan (JJ) Lucier and his wife Kate of Taunton, and Joseph Lucier and his wife Hailey of Attleboro. She was the loving “Big Grandma” to Nico, Paxton, Bode and Milo of Vermont; Theo of Taunton and soon to be great granddaughter on the way. Ann was preceded in death by her siblings: Marion Liberti, Frank Cappello, Mary Catherine Raneri, Phyllis Melchiona Cohen, Anthony Cappello, Vito Cappello and Nicholas Cappello.

The Cirino family would like to personally thank Tufts Medical Center – specifically the 8th Floor North staff – for their extraordinary kindness, love, and support to Ann.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Ann’s funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services conclude with interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Ann’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.