Ann M. Fraser, 86

Ann M. (Lawler) Fraser, age 86, of Quincy and formerly of Boston, passed away peacefully, on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

She was the beloved mother of Kimberley Harris and her husband James, Kathleen Walbridge and her husband Matthew, and William Fraser and his girlfriend Maria Montrond. Mrs. Fraser was the dear grandmother of Ryan Barry and his Fiancee Brittany Flynn, Allison, Kelli-Ann and Colleen Barry, Kayla and Matthew Walbridge, Barrett Fraser, Carina, Anastacia and Tatiana Silveira; as well as, the cherished great grandmother of Avery Flynn, Anthony Rosso, Alanna and Mason Barry and Emery Ann Bernal. She was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Lawler and sister of the late James Lawler and sister-in-law of Maryellen Lawler. She is also survived by many caring nieces, nephews and friends. Mrs. Fraser was lovingly involved with her large extended family.

In addition to her caring and support for them, she worked at various times outside of her home. She was employed at Gentle Bakery, Atlantis Neighborhood Center and BFDS. Additionally, she was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club and enjoyed playing Monday night cards as well as bingo.

Visiting hours will be held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Monday, April 19 from 4 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy on Tuesday morning at 10:30.

Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of donations may be made in her memory to Old Colony Hospice, 670 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.