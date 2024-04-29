Ann M. Gerstel, 80

Ann M. Gerstel (Price), a longtime resident of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2024. She was 80.

She was born in Boston to Ann (Goonan) and Martin Price and raised in South Boston. She graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School and went on to work as an administrative assistant with the New England Telephone Company for 35 years before retiring.

Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She could often be found walking her dog, Teddy, throughout her neighborhood and at Wollaston Beach. Ann’s dazzling smile and kind disposition were loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 32 years to the late Richard Gerstel. Loving sister to the late Mary Kearney (John), Edward Price and his wife Valerie of Barnstable, the late Thomas Price, Martin Price and his wife Carol of S. Boston, and Stephen Price and his wife Susan of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Thursday, May 2nd, from 9:30-10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:30 AM in the church. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to Catholic Charities, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.