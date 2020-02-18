Ann M. Halloran, 79

Ann M. (Grealish) Halloran, age 79, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully, Monday, February 17, 2020, at home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Ann was born in Boston, to the late Patrick and Katherine Grealish. Raised and educated in South Boston, she was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1958. She had lived in Quincy for over fifty-five years.

She was a homemaker and loved her family. While raising her children, Ann became an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in North Quincy. She spent countless hours volunteering at the elementary school and later served as a Eucharistic minister for many years.

Most of all, Ann was dedicated to her family, especially to her late husband, Ken, her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed supporting all their many activities and was proud of all their accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-nine years of the late Kenneth P. Halloran. Devoted mother of Kenneth P. Halloran, Detective Lieutenant, Massachusetts State Police and Tara Healey of Charlestown, Nancee T. Gillin, United States Federal Agent, Retired and her husband Paul of Florida, and Shannon A. Flood and her husband Frank of West Roxbury. Loving grandmother of Jack, Paul, Tommy, and Matt Halloran, Patrick Gillin, and Liam, Brendan and Kieran Flood.

One of eight siblings, she was the dear sister of James Grealish of Malden, Mary Bellefontaine of Reading, William Grealish of Boston, and was pre-deceased by John “Jack”, Edward “Eddie”, Patrick “Buddy” and Michael Grealish. Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, February 21, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Thursday 4 – 6 p.m. Interment Saint Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury.

