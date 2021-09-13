Ann M. Howie, 74

Ann Marie (Schell) Howie, age 74, entered into eternal life unexpectedly with her friends at her side at her winter home in Naples, Florida on January, 15 2021.

Ann was a lifelong quilter/crafter and was the proprietor of Ann’s Crafts in Quincy for the better part of a decade. Ann also worked for the city of Quincy, for many years, teaching at the North Quincy Neighborhood Center and Recreation Department running the summer crafting classes for kids. Ann remained active right till the end organizing quilt related outings, road trips, and luncheons with her “Quilting Ladies.”

Ann was born September 29, 1944 in Boston, to the late Walter J. Schell Sr. and Lillian Cunniff. Ann was the oldest of three and graduated from Braintree High School in 1962. Ann met her late husband, Donald F. Howie Sr., while bowling with friends. They married in 1969 and were inseparable for the next 50 years until his passing on August 2, 2019. They lived in Quincy for 40+ years and spent every summer at their favorite place, “the cottage” on Curlew Pond in Plymouth.

Ann is survived by her four sons, Donald F. Howie Jr. of Quincy, Michael P. Howie and his wife Noreen of Scituate, and Christopher D. Howie and his wife Maryellen of Braintree, and Colby C. Deering of Manchester, NH; She is survived by her brothers Walter J. Schell Jr., of Hanover, Thomas Schell of Braintree and Kevin Schell of Boston. And six grandchildren, Allyson, Dylan, Mathew, Rebecca, Lillian and Rosie.

Funeral mass on Saturday September 18 at St. Jerome Church 632 Bridge St Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial is private. If desired, donation may be made in her memory to: Boston Higashi School (a school for autistic children) 800 North Main St. Randolph, Ma 02368

