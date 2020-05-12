Ann M. Kelliher

Ann M. (Marchese) Kelliher of Quincy died May 11.

Born May 4, 1936, she adored her family and being home to raise her children and spend time with her grand and great grandchildren; they were her whole life. Mrs. Kelliher enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and needlepoint before her vision started to go. She was a volunteer and client at the Blind Center of Quincy and also the Greater Boston Aid to the Blind. She was a social and outgoing woman who made friends with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of the late Raymond Kelliher. Loving mother of Diane Tait and her husband Robert of Quincy, Thomas Kelliher and his wife Jill of Florida, and the late Kathleen Kelliher. Cherished sister of Rosemarie Renda and her late husband Joseph of Weymouth and the late Joseph Marchese and his wife Mary and Carmelo Marchese. Loving grandmother of Lisa Tait of Quincy and her husband Anthony, Lauren Kusnierczak and Andrea Kelliher of Florida. Great grandmother of Jayen and Mia Bertino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the South Shore Center for the Blind, PO Box 108, Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.