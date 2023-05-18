Ann M. McDonough, 79

Ann Marie Jacobbe McDonough, long time resident of Quincy passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the age of 79.

Ann leaves behind her daughters Christine and Ree (AnneMarie) and only son John. Her beloved 6 grandsons Antonio, Cole, Carter, Jack, Caden & Vincent and her one & only granddaughter Allie, her sister Mary Jacobbe, Gail Garrett and several nieces and nephews. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, George & Palmina Jacobbe, brothers Al & George Jacobbe & sister, Betty Jacobbe.

A graduate of Cathedral High School and Salem State College. Ann worked tirelessly for her family. Fiercely independent, Ann was president of the tenants association at 1000 Southern Artery in Quincy MA. Assisting her fellow residents was her latest and favorite role.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy. Arrangements under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations to your local ASPCA would be welcomed, as taking care of animals was one of Ann’s greatest joys.