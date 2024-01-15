Ann-Marie Amendolare, 85

Ann-Marie (Toomey) Amendolare, age 85, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, January 13, 2024 at RegalCare at Quincy, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born in Boston, to the late John and Margaret (Daly) Toomey. She was raised and educated in Dorchester and graduated from the former Saint Patrick High School in Roxbury, Class of 1956. Ann then graduated from Boston State College, Class of 1960. There, she also received her Master’s degree in early childhood education.

She lived in Braintree for twelve years, previously living most of her life in Quincy where she raised her family.

She worked as a substitute teacher in the Quincy Public Schools for twenty years. Ann had previously worked as an elementary teacher in the Boston Public Schools for four years.

She was a longtime parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in North Quincy where she also enjoyed singing in the choir.

Her love and devotion are reflected in the many poems she enjoyed composing over the years for friends and family.

Most of all, Ann-Marie was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for sixty-three years of Joseph T. Amendolare.

Devoted mother of John J. Amendolare and his wife Jennifer of Quincy, Susan M. Stasium and her husband Mark of Scarborough, Maine, Nancy M. McLaughlin and her husband Thomas of Quincy, and Jane C. Foley and her husband Joseph of Braintree.

Loving grandmother of Madeline, Thomas, Nicholas, Brendan, Nora, Benjamin, Joseph, Elizabeth, Carly, and Derek.

Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, January 17, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, on Thursday, January 18, at 12 p.m. Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne will take place privately at a later date.

Due to floral restrictions at the cemetery, in lieu of flowers, donations in Ann’s memory may be made to JDRF, P.O. Box 5009, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5009.

