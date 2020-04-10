Ann O’Malley, 84, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston and Dorchester, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Marian Manor Skilled Nursing Home in South Boston.

Born in South Boston, she was raised in Dorchester and was the daughter of the late Coleman and Mary (Norton) O’Malley. Ann attended local schools and graduated from high school in 1953. After high school, Ann continued her education and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Margaret’s, Carney, and Massachusetts General Hospitals, retiring in 1997.

In her spare time, Ann enjoyed traveling the world. She loved to experience new cultures and meeting people. Her favorite destination was Ireland, but also enjoyed visiting France, England and Italy. Ann was a lifelong student and was always reading something new. She read many different genres that include psychology, history, romance and travel. Ann was the type of person that would learn everything there was to know about a job. A selfless and humble person, Ann liked being able to help the people in her life.

The most important part of Ann’s life was her family. She loved them more than anything and would do anything for them. Her kindness, selflessness and love are part of her legacy that continue through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Ann was the devoted aunt of MaryAnn Collins and her husband David of Carver, Deirdre Burke-Shipley and her husband Rodney of Dorchester and James J. Burke and his wife Sharon of Eccles, Utah. She was the loving great aunt of Courtney Tormey and her husband, Christopher of Carver, Andrew, Shelby and Grace Shipley of Dorchester, and Brandon Burke of Eccles, Utah, and the loving great grand aunt of Patrick and Maureen Tormey of Carver. Ann was preceded in death by her siblings Coleman O’Malley, Bernard O’Malley and Mary Burke.

A private graveside service at Cedar Grove Cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be sent to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.