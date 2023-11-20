Ann R. McCarthy, 82

Ann R. McCarthy passed away at home on Friday, November 10, 2023. She was 82.

She was born in Weymouth to Ruth Marion (Woodbury) and Charles P. McCarthy and raised in Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School and went on to pursue engineering at Franklin Pierce University. There she earned her associate degree in civil engineering, which at the time was the highest degree she was allowed to earn from the school. She was brilliant, beyond her time and persevered. Her story in the engineering field would not end there.

After school she joined the Peace Corps and served in Ecuador as the project lead in building a road before getting hurt and having to return home. She took a job a Singer while she regained her strength and eventually earned a position at the City of Quincy’s Engineering Department. She worked there for a while and then went on to work as an engineer with Stone and Webster, and engineering company based in Stoughton. Ann eventually settled in a position with the United States Postal Service Distribution Center in Brockton. There she worked for over 25 years before retiring.

Ann was a homebody and enjoyed her puzzles and painting in her spare time. She was small in stature and a bit of an introvert, but her capability was boundless. When she put her mind to something she led with her best foot forward. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her.

Loving sister to Patricia Matthews and her late husband Richard J. of Brockton. Aunt to Charlene Freccero and her husband Edward of Bridgewater and Ruth Markham and her husband Christopher of Carver. Also survived by many great nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday, November 25th, from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Milton at 11 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ann may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.