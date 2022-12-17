Anna Cardarelli, 88

Anna (Quintiliani) Cardarelli, age 88, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, December 16, 2022 in the comfort of her loving family.

Anna was born in San Donato Val di Comino, Province of Frosinone, in Lazio, Italy to the late Giacinto and Cesidia (Roffo) Quintiliani. She immigrated to the United States with her late husband, Donato, in 1960, arriving in Quincy, where she lived for over sixty years.

She was employed as a cook for eighteen years and had been retired for many years.

Anna was a devoted homemaker and extremely talented with knitting and sewing.

Most of all, she was dedicated to her family, especially her grandsons and great granddaughter.

Beloved wife of the late Donato Cardarelli.

Devoted mother of Pompeo Cardarelli and his wife Debra of Weymouth, Ninfa Jussaume and her husband Raymond of Sagamore Beach.

Loving grandmother of Andrew Cardarelli and his wife Angelina of Pembroke, Matthew Cardarelli, Quincy Fire Dept. and his wife Lauren of Plymouth.

Cherished great grandmother of Josephine Leah.

Dear sister of Egidio Quintiliani and his wife Maryann of Quincy, and Loretta Hatfield of London, England.

Anna is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Monday, December 19, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, December 20, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. The Cardarelli family has requested that those attending services kindly wear a mask.

For those who wish, donations in Anna’s memory may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Memorial Contributions, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

