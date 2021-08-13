Anna Lorraine Johnson, 77

Anna Lorraine Johnson, age 77, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at South Shore Hospital.

Lorraine was born in Boston, to the late John A. and Marion E. (Harrison) Johnson. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1962, and later graduated from the former Hickox Secretarial School in Boston.

She was primarily a homemaker but as a young woman had worked as a secretary for several years.

Lorraine enjoyed “seek and find” word puzzles.

Beloved wife of William F. Schlager. Dear step-mother of Jeffrey A. Schlager of Georgia, Thomas M. Schlager, and Heidi A. Murphy, both of Brockton. Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and sister of John A. Johnson, Jr. of Florida and Maureen Wheaton of Braintree. She is also survived by her niece, Janet Johnson of Brockton, as well as many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, August 16, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.