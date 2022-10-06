Anna M. DeGrassie, 94

Anna M. (Quintiliani) DeGrassie, age 94, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in the comfort of her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Anna was born in Quincy, to the late Luigi and Angelina (Pagnani) Quintiliani. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School.

Ann was employed as a secretary for the former Instron Engineering in Canton for many years. Following her retirement, she worked as a receptionist at the former William B. Rice Eventide Home in Quincy.

Ann was a longtime parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy where she sang in the choir and served as a cantor. She had a passion for music, and enjoyed playing the organ and singing.

Most of all, she was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Mario P. DeGrassie.

Anna is survived by three children, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

The last of nine siblings, she is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services took place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.