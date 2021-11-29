Anna M. Hutchings

Anna M. (Graham) Hutchings of Squantum died November 24, 2021.

Born August 26, 1932 to the late Frederick and Sarah (Moran) Graham. Anna graduated from North Quincy High School and was called “The Giant” because of her larger than life personality. She worked as a waitress at the Mug & Muffin and was a teacher’s aide with mentally challenged children at Squantum School. She retired as an office clerk for Stop & Shop.

Anna enjoyed making quilts for family and friends, playing cards on Saturday nights, praying the rosary every day, and dancing with the love of her life, Hutch. She was an outgoing little ball of energy who loved to laugh and talk to people. She was the last to leave the party and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Harold E. “Hutch” Hutchings, Sr. Cherished mother of Sharon Kimball and her husband Brad of Lenoir, NC, Regina Doyle of Pembroke, Michael Hutchings of Squantum, Theresa Vradenburg and her husband Jeff of Quincy, David Hutchings and his wife Deb of Quincy, and the late Harold E. Hutchings, Jr. Devoted Grammie of Gwynne and Michael Doyle and his wife Amanda, all of Pembroke, Ryan and Nicholas Hutchings of Squantum, Sarah Hutchings of Mashpee, and Haley and Graham Vradenburg and Gavin Hutchings, all of Quincy. Great Grammie of Kaylin and Kylea Doyle of Pembroke. Anna was the youngest sister and was predeceased by her 13 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.