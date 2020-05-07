Anne Baxendale, 87

Anne (MacKinlay) Baxendale, 87, born in Quincy and a lifelong resident of Houghs Neck, passed away May 5, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Neilson) MacKinlay.

Loving mother of Joanne White and her husband John C. White, III of North Attleboro. Dear sister of Alexander “Scott” MacKinlay and his wife Sally of Rockland and Helen Miller of Quincy and her late husband, Russell Miller, Det. QPD, (ret.) Cherished grandmother of John C. White, IV of North Attleboro and Hillary A. White of South Boston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Anne was a long time, active member of Houghs Neck Congregational Church. She was a devout Red Sox fan and worked as a Legal Secretary for 17 years at Goodwin Proctor in Boston before retiring in 1997. She belonged to the Bonnie Lassies, enjoyed painting, reading, traveling and walks along the beach, though her favorite times were those spent in the company of her loving family.

Due to current public health concerns, her funeral and burial arrangements are private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.