Anne E. Clary, 79

Anne Elizabeth (Matthews) Clary, 79, of Quincy died peacefully July 7 at her home, surrounded by her loving family

Born in Boston, she was raised in Jamaica Plain and was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Catherine (McCarthy) Matthews. Beloved wife of James S. Clary of Quincy. Devoted mother of Jimmy Clary, Jr. of Quincy, Rev. Brian Clary of Dorchester and Patrice Cunniff and her husband Tom of Quincy.

Loving “Mim” to Julianne Taylor and her husband Billy of Abington, Jacqueline Cunniff of Quincy, Paul Cunniff of Quincy, Danny Cunniff of Somerville, Nicole Walls and her husband Richie of Falmouth and Stephen Cunniff of Quincy. She was the loving great “Mim” to Brody Taylor of Abington and Jack Walls of Falmouth.

She was the dear sister of Marie Santo and her late husband Joe of Milton, Clare McSweeney and her husband Kevin of Norwood, Eileen Nemerowski and her late husband John of Wakefield, the late Kenneth Matthews, Jr. and his late wives, Ginny Matthews and Joan Mattson formerly of Marshfield. Mrs. Clary was a beloved aunt and trusted friend. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Interment is private.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy, Attn: Fr. Joseph, P.O. Box 716, Stockbridge, MA 01262; Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379; or to the charitable organization of your choice.

