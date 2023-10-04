Anne J. Clark

Anne J. (Reddy) Clark was born to Albert and Anna Reddy on March 6, 1932 in Boston, MA. She passed away on Sept. 14th surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband William, Anne leaves behind their beloved children William (Monica) Bonita Springs FL, Cynthia (Nigel Gaymond) of Milton and London, Susan (the late Peter McHugh) of Canton, Robert (Catherine) of Quincy, and Lisa of Milton.

Cherished grandmother “Nan” of Victoria Clark of Quincy, Dana Coakley (Patrick) of Braintree, Chelsea Kiley (William) of Quincy, Jonathan Gaymond of Milton, Cody Clark (Nicole Marks) of Walpole, Alison and Matthew McHugh of Canton. And dearly loved great grandmother of Emma Caulfield, Lars Gustafson, Brynn and Sean Coakley, Adelina Clark and Ava Kiley. She is predeceased by brothers Albert and Robert and leaves behind numerous dear nieces and nephews.

While raising her five children, Anne worked in the library and with the Vice Principals at Milton High School where she became a pillar of the administrative team. Meanwhile, she earned her undergraduate degree from Boston College and her Masters from Suffolk University. She went on to be a compassionate and engaged teacher of English and professional skills to high school and young adult students. She later served as a leader of the Milton Retired Teachers Association, Catholic Daughters, Girl Scouts, the Cunningham Bowling League, and ran the Milton Precinct 2 polling station for scores of state and local elections.

While Anne was a teacher and community leader, she took the most joy in being a mother and grandmother. With wisdom and quick-witted humor, she encouraged each of them to follow their own hearts and paths. She will be greatly missed.

Visiting hours were held Monday, Sept. 18, at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton. A funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 19, in St. Mary of the Hills Church, Milton. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.