Anne L. Foster, 87

Anne L. (Cogger) Foster, age 87, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 29, 2024 in the comfort of her home, in the presence of her loving family members, her son Arthur, her sister Jean, cousins Margie and Dick Harper, and grandnieces Kristin Miller and Ashley Gorman.

Anne was born in Lowell, to the late Francis P. and Kathleen D. (Dulligan) Cogger. Raised in Lowell, she was a graduate of Keith Hall, Class of 1954. She was also a graduate of the Lowell Teachers College and later earned her Master’s degree in Education from Boston University, as well as another Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Massachusetts Boston.

She lived in Braintree for forty-six years, previously in Mattapan. Anne and her family enjoyed gardening and summers at their home in Conway, N.H. for many years, where they made many wonderful friendships.

Anne was an elementary school teacher for the City of Quincy, where she was assigned to the former Adams School and the Montclair School. She retired in 2001 after over thirty years of service.

She was a woman of faith and a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. She was involved in many church activities, including the Food Pantry and as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion.

Anne and her late husband, Arthur, loved the holidays, especially Christmas, when they would decorate and entertain family and friends.

Above all, Anne was devoted to her beloved son, Arthur, supporting all his activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur E. Foster, Jr.

Devoted mother of Arthur E. Foster III of Braintree.

One of four siblings Anne was the cherished sister of Jean E. Cogger of Conway, N.H., and pre-deceased by Kathleen D. Cogger, Francis P. Cogger, and his wife Pauline. Dear sister-in-law of the late Donald Foster, the late Kenneth Foster and his surviving wife Virginia of Dedham.

Loving cousin of Margaret and Richard Harper and aunt to grandnieces Kristin Miller, Ashley Gorman, Alex Anshant, Brandon Miller, and Benjamin Cornforth.

Much loved aunt of Rosemarie Rigsby, Thomas Cogger, Jeanne Miller, Jennifer Cornforth, Jon Williams, Kenneth Foster Jr, Kevin Foster, Bryant Foster, Donna Foster, Diane O’Sullivan, Debra Mayo and the late Donald R. Foster Jr. She is also survived by many dear extended family members and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, May 8, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the church prior to the Mass from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m. Interment Milton Cemetery.

For those who wish, donations in Anne’s memory may be made to the Quincy Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 46, Wollaston, MA 02170.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.