Annie M. DelVecchio, 92

Annie M. (Mascioli) DelVecchio, age 92, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Egidio and Palmira (DelMonte) Mascioli, she was raised and educated there.

As a young woman, Annie was employed as a stitcher in the garment industry. She left the workforce to raise her family. Annie was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed maintaining her home and cooking. Most of all, she committed herself to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Elio DelVecchio.

Devoted mother of Angela M. DelVecchio of Quincy, Michael DelVecchio and his wife Debra of Bridgewater.

Loving grandmother of Michael N. DelVecchio and his wife Amanda of Raynham, Lauren A. Castagneto and her husband Michael of Woonsocket, R.I.

Cherished great grandmother of Elio S. DelVecchio.

Dear sister of Mary Walsh of Weymouth and her late husband Eugene, and the late Bernardino “Bill” Mascioli and his surviving wife Madeline of Braintree.

Annie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Annie’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

