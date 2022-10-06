Anne M. Glynn, 87

Anne M. (McDonald) Glynn, age 87, of Quincy, a former resident of Braintree for over fifty years, died peacefully, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Anne was born in Charlestown, to the late Peter and Marie (Reilly) McDonald. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Charlestown High School, Class of 1953.

She married her late husband, Francis, in 1956 and they moved to Braintree to raise their family. Anne was a founding member of the Church of Saint Clare Ladies Sodality, and she taught CCD there for many years. Additionally, she acted as a counsellor for the Camp Fire Girls of the South Shore. Anne attended Bridgewater State College in the evening while raising her children and enjoyed attending many adult education classes at Braintree High School.

Beloved wife of the late Francis Glynn, Esq.

Devoted mother of Anne Marie Young of Quincy, Patricia Davis and her husband Christopher of North Carolina, Maureen Glynn and her husband Thomas Carroll of Quincy; and former son-in-law Mark Young.

Proud grandmother of Michael Young and his wife Jennifer of Wayland, Elise Young and her wife Carmen of Connecticut, Ryan Young and his wife Sonia of Texas, Lauren and Alex Davis of Oregon, and Jacqueline Anne and Kevin Carroll of Quincy.

She was one of six siblings and is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Anne was fortunate to have a close-knit group of friends from her Braintree neighborhood for over fifty years, including Janet Murphy and the late Kay Shellmer, Marcia Powers, and Kay Flaherty.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of Saint Clare, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree, on Monday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anne’s memory may be made to Quincy Community Action Programs, Inc., benefitting the Southwest Community Food Center, c/o 1509 Hancock St., Third Floor, Quincy, MA 02169 or by visiting www.qcap.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.