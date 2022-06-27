Anne M. Howley, 87

Anne Marie (McDonald) Howley, 87, of Quincy, died on June 22, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Howley. Sister of Grace Potier of Marblehead, Ruth and Mary McDonald both of Quincy, George McDonald and his wife Pat of Milton and the late John McDonald. Sister in Law of Gail McDonald of Milton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Anne Marie worked for Shawmut Bank in Boston for more than 40 years. She had a very special place in her heart for her poodle Muffy. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 28 in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Tuesday at 2 p.m.

