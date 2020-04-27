Anne M. Jennette, 83

Anne M. (Joyce) Jennette passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 83 after a brief illness. She resided both in Quincy and Braintree.

Anne married John Jennette on Aug. 25, 1956 and enjoyed 63 loving years of marriage. During this time, she built and nourished a Jennette legacy based on love, religion and faith. No matter where in the U.S. life took her children, she always had time to celebrate milestones and listen and offer support and guidance. Her greatest joy was watching her family grow. Anne made time to talk and establish a special bond with each grandchild with her natural ability to create a sense of calm, her sound life advice and her unyielding hope and love.

Anne was a longtime parishioner at St. Joseph’s Church in Quincy. She was the coordinator and teacher of the First Communion class for many years. Anne also enjoyed many mornings watching the babies for the Quincy Teen Mother Program and for Friends of the Unborn. Her strong faith in God and dedication to the community were an inspiration to those around her.

She was the beloved wife of Deacon John Jennette. She is the loving mother of daughters, Karen (Brian) White, Loveland, OH, Susan (Rich) DiPietro, Weymouth, and sons, John III, Norfolk, Mark (Terri), Brian (Heather), San Diego, CA, Paul (Laura), David (Alison), Weymouth, Kevin (Dawn), Mansfield. Cherished grandmother to 20 grandchildren, Corey, Eric, Lauren, Suzanne, Kristen, Jessica, Jordan, Ryan, Chelsey, Patrick, Alexandra, Shawn, Michelle, Michael, Nicole, Jake, Amanda, Kyla, Fiona and Graham. She leaves behind four great grandchildren – Isaac, Reagan, Jackson & Eleanor. Loving older sister to Ellen Vellios, Mary Carter, Richie Joyce, Kathy Brown and the late John, Tom, and Frank Joyce.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home in Quincy. To leave a sympathy message for the family visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. There will be a memorial Mass and a celebration of life at a future date.

Memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Unborn at friendsoftheunborn.org.