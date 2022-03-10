Anne M. Travers, 81

Anne M. Travers of Quincy passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022. She was 81.

Anne was cherished by all who knew her and was known for her feisty, stubborn and diva ways. She most loved being a Nana and watching her grandchildren achieve their goals. She had a special bond with each of her grandchildren and was very active in all their lives. Some of her favorite times were spent watching her grandchildren play sports and she especially enjoyed volunteering with the Special Olympics to cheer on her first grandson Jonathan. In her spare time she enjoyed trips to Castle Island, spending time with family at home, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, hosting the Quincy Christmas Parade, and cheering on Gronk and Big Papi. Her famous mac and cheese was something to go down in the record books and will be sorely missed by those who had the pleasure of trying it.

Anne was born in Boston to Gertrude (Norton) and Edward Stephen Madden and raised as a born and bred Southie girl. She graduated from South Boston High School in 1958 and went on to work in various administrative services at Stop and Shop and CNA Insurance.

Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Raymond Travers. Devoted mother of Debra White and her husband George of Marco Island, FL, James Hutchinson and his wife Diane of Stoughton, Monica Mannion and her fiancé Ron Wiggin of Bonita Springs, FL, and Mary Travers of Quincy. Loving sister to Claire Powers, Edward Madden, and Mary Alice Madden. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan White, Connor Mannion, Justin, Sarina and Alyssa Hutchinson, and Matthew Travers. She will also be remembered as a motherly influence to countless others and will be missed by her lifelong friends.

Anne is predeceased by her siblings, Jane Madden, Lori Irvine, Regina Rosher, John Madden, her son-in-law Patrick Mannion and her best friend Marie Ezekiel.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne’s name to STARability Foundation, 5125 Castello Dr., Naples, FL 34103 or at starability.org/donate/

