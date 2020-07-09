Anne Marie McBride

Anne Marie (Daly) McBride, formerly of Quincy and recently from Weymouth, died March 26.

Born in Dorchester, she was a graduate of Monsieur Ryan Memorial High School and went on to further her education at Boston City Hospital School of Nursing, where she graduated as a registered nurse in 1957. She spent her early career at Boston City Hospital and, after raising her family, went to work as a Charge Nurse at Colonial Nursing Home in Weymouth.

Mrs. McBride enjoyed spending winters in Sarasota, Fla., where she was a member of the Bobby Jones Ladies Golf Association (where she recorded her hole in one.) She was also a member of the Ladies Golf Associations at Braintree Golf Course and Easton Country Club, where she also spent time working as a starter. Mrs. McBride treasured her time vacationing at Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H., with her family. She spent many hours golfing with her husband and children, attending her grandchildren’s sporting events and routing for Boston sports teams.

She was a founding member of St. Joseph’s Youth Activity Committee, which was responsible for raising money to support the parish’s youth programs. Having five daughters, Mrs. McBride started and coached the girls basketball and softball programs at St. Joseph’s. She was a huge advocate of girls participation in sports, both on the courts and in the fields. It would be hard to find a young girl who grew up in Quincy Point in the late ‘70s and ‘80s whose life Mrs. McBride did not impact through their participation in these sports programs.

She was the beloved wife of the late Neil F. McBride. Loving mother of Joanne McBride of Weymouth, Patti Jones of Melrose, Kathy Corrigan and her husband, John, of Stoneham, Donna Morris and her husband, Rob, of Weymouth, and Noreen Keenan and her husband, Steve, of Weymouth. Cherished Nana to Kyle and Shannon Jones, John, Neil, and the late Mackenzie Rose Corrigan, Brendan and Abby Morris, Matthew and Megan Keenan. Sister of James Daly and his wife, Jane, of Melrose, Paul Daly and his wife, Irene, of Quincy, Joseph Daly and his wife, Gerry, of Dorchester, and Joan Hilton and her husband, Peter, of Weymouth. Sister in law of the late Barbara Daly. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Please join our family for a celebration of life Mass to be held on Saturday, July 11th, 2020 at 11 AM in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Funeral arrangements were made by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.