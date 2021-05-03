Anne Marie McNeil of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died April 30.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Anna McNeil. Cherished sister of John McNeil and his wife Pat of Plymouth, Clare McNeil, SCN, of Kentucky IL, Paul McNeil and his wife Peggi of Plymouth, Jim McNeil and his wife Maureen. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Ann Marie was a long-time employee of Bell Atlantic. She had a love of dancing, traveling, swimming and reading. She was an avid walker and could often be seen walking the streets of Quincy and checking out new restaurants.

Anne Marie had a quick wit and sent cards to everyone never forgetting the birthdays of brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and friends. She had a deep faith praying for everyone she ever knew trusting them to God’s care.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at 11 am in our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St, Quincy.

Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in Anne Marie’s name can be made to Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave, Milton, MA 02186.

