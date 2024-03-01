Anne Marie Patten, 87

Anne Marie (Fair) Patten, 87, of Wareham, passed away on February 24, 2024, at Royal Cape Cod Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Buzzards Bay. She was the wife of Richard K. Patten and the daughter of the late James and Florence (Morse) Fair.

She was born and raised in Quincy. She then lived on her boat in Quincy Marina for 5 years. Later, she lived in East Bridgewater and Rockland before moving to Wareham. She graduated from Quincy High School.

Mrs. Patten worked as a Medical Secretary at Carney Hospital in Dorchester for 37 years before retiring. In 1964 she and her husband began Patten Trucking and Quincy Truck Leasing.

Mrs. Patten was a member of Quincy Yacht Club and St. Patrick’s Church in Wareham.

Survivors include her husband of 70 years, Richard K. Patten; a son, Richard Patten and his wife, Gayle of Quincy; a brother, John Fair and his wife, Lucy of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Joan Klaus of Quincy; 5 grandchildren, Kevin, Andrew and James Patten, Laura and David Harshorn; 8 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Linda Harshorn.

Her funeral was held privately.

Arrangements are by Chapman Funerals & Cremations – Wareham, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham.