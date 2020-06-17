Anne Marie Reed of Abington, formerly of Quincy, passed away at home, finding her peace on Saturday, June 13, 2020, the day after her 68th birthday.

Anne Marie was born in Quincy to Frank and Jennie Wainionpaa; growing up in the Finnish tradition at West Quincy Congregational Church in Quincy and Camp Clear in Carver. She graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1970, achieved certificates at Vesper George School of Art and The School of Fashion Design, honing her lifelong love of sewing.

In their later years, she and her husband spent countless hours gardening, sailing and nurturing their cherished grandchildren. Mrs. Reed was beyond caring, selfless, and a woman of deep faith, serving others many years at Fort Square Presbyterian in Quincy, South Shore Christian Academy in Weymouth and as a current member of Grace Church in Avon.

Childhood sweethearts and lifelong companions with 46 years of marriage, she is the beloved wife of Arthur E. Reed, Jr. Devoted mother of Ashley S. R. Tiguy, her husband Igor and daughter Mila Anja Tiguy of Billerica, Anne K. Reed and son Jack Michael Reed Cluett of Rockland, and Arthur E. Reed III, and his wife Kelly A. Reed of Southborough. Loving sister of John Wainionpaa and his wife Linda, of Centerville. Sister-in-law of Mark Reed and his wife Karen of Weymouth, Donna Ignagni of Kingston, and Paul Reed and his wife Laurie of Plymouth. Dear aunt of Heidi Adamski, Erik Wainionpaa and Sinikka Waugh; Daniel Reed, Stephen Reed, Paul Reed II, Meghan Reed, Victoria Reed, Michael Ignagni, godson Christopher Ignagni and Joseph Ignagni.

To honor her memory and continue her lifetime of service, the family has setup a Memorial Fund to support those seeking mental health support or with special needs like apraxia, and to continue charitable donations to causes Anne Marie supported. She suffered silently from major depression for a number of years. Please encourage those around you to reach out for help if suffering from thoughts of hopelessness. Donations in memory of Anne, to support this cause, may be made to Purple is Powerful at purpleispowerful.com.