Anne P. McGovern

Anne P. (Corbett) McGovern of Quincy passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020.

Anne was born in Boston, raised in Jamaica Plain, and was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High, Class of ’44. She moved to Quincy in 1965 and lived there for 53 years. Anne was a proud teamster for Local 25 and worked at the Jordan Marsh Warehouse in Quincy. Anne eventually moved to Dwyer Home in Weymouth in 2018.

Known for her quick Irish wit, her crystal blue eyes, and her delicious apple pies, Anne also loved to play bingo with her friends every week at Saint Mary’s Parish in West Quincy.

Anne is survived by her sisters Catherine Peirce of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Margaret Aquaviva of Falmouth. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary, Dorothy, and Teresa, and by her brothers John and Charles.

Anne was the beloved mother of five children: Thomas E. McGovern and his wife Ellie of Abington, Jayne A. (McGovern) Polvere and her husband Dan of Duxbury, Paul McGovern and his wife Leslee of Hanson, Martin J. McGovern and his wife Paula of Whitman, and Charles F. McGovern and his wife Tricia of North Attleborough.

Anne was also a loving grandmother to eight grandchildren: Lisa (McGovern) Boudreau, Laura McGovern, Danny Polvere, Mark Polvere, Patrick McGovern, Elizabeth (McGovern) Brown, Katelyn McGovern, and Finn McGovern. Anne was blessed with four great-grandchildren: Aiden, Teddy, Logan, and Madison.

Anne’s family wishes to sincerely thank the amazing staff at Dwyer Home in Weymouth for their outstanding care, compassion, and friendship.

Funeral services and burial are private. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hamel Lydon Chapel.