Anne T. Dzengeleski, 67

Anne T. (Cavanaugh) Dzengeleski, 67 of Hingham, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Milton.

Anne was born in Boston and raised in Scituate, the youngest of four children born to the late William and Margaret (Callahan) Cavanaugh. She was a graduate of Scituate High school and went on to graduate from Mount Ida College, Newton Center.

After graduating from Mount Ida College, she worked as a teacher’s aide for Saint Coletta’s Day School in Braintree. She went on to work in retail at CVS and then worked for the past five years for Walmart.

Anne was a parishioner of the former St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Parish in Scituate, and was currently a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Quincy.

Anne loved her family and friends and always made sure she reached out to them. She loved spending time with them and traveling to wherever they lived. She was also passionate about Uchei Ryu Karate, of which she held a sixth degree black belt.

Anne was the loving wife of Edward M. Dzengeleski of Hingham, whom she married on August 5, 2022. Devoted sister of William Cavanaugh and his wife Pamela, Susan Gavalis and her husband Edwin, all of Conway, South Carolina, Michael Cavanaugh and his wife Monica of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Dear aunt of James Mallett, Michael Cavanaugh, the late Justin Cavanaugh, Michael Kinee, Daniel Kinee, Matthew Cavanaugh, Emmanuella Descades and Thaendy Noel. Daughter-in-law of Edward Dzengeleski of Braintree. Anne is the Sister-in-law to Michael Dzengeleski, Rev. Martin Dzengeleski, Pastor of Holy Trinity Parish, Quincy, and the Late Daniel Dzengeleski.

Visiting hours will be held at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, on Thursday, June 27, 2024 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Funeral Friday June 28 at 9:30am from the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church of Holy Trinity Parish, 237 Sea St., Quincy, with Father Martin Dzengeleski, Pastor, officiating. Immediately following her funeral Mass, a celebration of life luncheon will be held in the Parish Hall located in the lower level of the church. Interment will be private.

For remote viewing of her funeral services please visit: www.holytrinityquincy.com or www.facebook.com/pg/holytrinityquincy/videos/.

Funeral arrangements are under the compassionate care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information or for online condolences, please visit HamelLydon.com.