Anne T. O’Brien, 91

Anne T. O’Brien, age 91, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in the comfort of her loving family.

Anne was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1949. She lived in Quincy for most of her life.

She worked for the former New England Telephone Company, beginning her career as an operator and becoming a supervisor.

Anne was a longtime active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Parish in Quincy. She was a devoted communicant and assisted with the counting of the collection for many years. She was a member of the Saint John’s Ladies Sodality and Quincy Catholic Club.

Anne was a constant and loving presence in the lives of her nieces and nephews.

Beloved daughter of the late Francis T. and Esther M. (Fagan) O’Brien.

Devoted sister of Francis T. O’Brien and his wife Dorothy of Weymouth.

Loving aunt of Francis and Stephenie O’Brien of Hingham, Mary and Stephen Libbey of Norwood, Ann Marie and Michael Holland of Hanover, Eileen O’Brien of Quincy, Jody O’Brien of Rockland, James O’Brien, Thomas and Jennifer O’Brien, all of Weymouth.

Anne is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 27, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, June 27, at 10 o’clock. Interment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, West Quincy.

