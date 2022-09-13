Anne T. Ouellette, 80

Anne T. Ouellette of South Weymouth, formerly of Wollaston, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at the age of 80.

She was born in Dorchester to Anne (Meehan) and Darby Greene and raised in Wollaston. After graduating from North Quincy High School, she went on to be a hairdresser – shortly after she stayed at home to raise her children. She went on to work as a secretary with Quirk Auto Group.

In her spare time, Anne loved playing the lottery, trips to Atlantic City, and bingo. She was an avid sports fan, especially Boston sports. She lived for her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sent a card for every holiday and special occasion. Her thoughtful, selfless nature and quick wit made her a friend to all.

Devoted mother of Debbie White of Weymouth, Donna Castagna and her husband Claudio of Narragansett, RI, Susan Ohman and her husband Erik of Weymouth, Patty Petrozziello and her husband Fred of Braintree and Nancy Ouellette and her partner Steve Provenzano of Saugus. Loving sister of James Greene of Plymouth and the late Mary Player. Cherished grandmother of Marcus White, Angela Kennedy, Stephanie Ohman, Derick Ohman, Jake Ohman, Julia Castagna, Samantha McCasland, Alex Kennedy, Ava Kennedy, Alyssa Needham, Sydney Needham, and Hayley Needham. Great-grandmother of Avery Booker, Eliza Hartman, Emerson Ohman, Amiri Needham-Pena, Brooklyn Goodwin, Keira Kennedy and Miles Kennedy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, September 18, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, September 19 prior to the Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.