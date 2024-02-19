Annette J. Lyons, 94

Annette J. (Lawless) Lyons, age 94, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Queen Anne Nursing Home in Hingham, surrounded by her loving family.

Annette was born in Wellesley Hills, to the late John and Marie (McCluskey) Lawless. Raised in Weston, she was a graduate of the former Saint Brendan High School. She was proud to have earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Boston College in 1954 as part of their first nursing class.

She lived in Braintree for over sixty years.

Annette was proud to be a registered nurse. She began her career working at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary before leaving the workforce to raise her family. She later returned, working as a registered nurse in the newborn nursery at the former Quincy City Hospital for twenty-five years, retiring in 1999.

She was a longtime parishioner of the former Saint Thomas More Parish in Braintree.

Most of all, Annette was devoted to her family, and especially enjoyed spending summers on the beach with them. She took great pleasure in being surrounded by her ever-growing family.

Beloved wife of the late John F. “Jack” Lyons.

Devoted mother of Karen M. Lyons and her partner Joe Webb of Milton, John F. “Jack” Lyons, Jr. and his wife Michele of Dartmouth, Kathleen A. Porkka and her husband Jonathan of Osterville, James J. Lyons and his wife Lisa of Norwell, Lee Ann Mitchell and her husband Scott of Milton, and Paul M. Lyons and his wife Jacquelyn of Pembroke.

Loving grandmother of sixteen and great grandmother of nineteen.

The last of five siblings, she was predeceased by Joan Phillips, Richard “Bud” Lawless, Leone F. French, and Paula E. Gleason.

Annette is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, February 23, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Julia Parish, 374 Boston Post Road, Weston, on Saturday, February 24, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Linwood Cemetery, Weston.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Annette’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

