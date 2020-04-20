Annette M. Solimini, 93

Annette M. “Dolly” (Lange) Solimini, age 93, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away, Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Sachem Center for Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Quincy, to the late Antonio and Teresa (Berardinelli) Lange, she was raised and educated there. She had lived in Weymouth for several years, previously in Quincy for most for her life.

Dolly was employed as a waitress in the restaurant industry for many years, working at the former Morey Pearl Restaurant in Quincy and later at Stonehill College in Easton. She had been retired for many years.

She enjoyed bowling and dancing. Most of all, she was devoted to her family and especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Vito R. Solimini. Devoted mother of Diane L. Burns and her husband John of Weymouth, Elaine J. Walls and her husband Daniel of Abington, Daniel V. Solimini of New Bedford, Paula J. Rose of Rockland, and Kim Marie LaClair and Jason of Connecticut. Loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and the late Joseph B. Manter. Cherished great-grandmother of sixteen great-grandchildren. She was the last of twelve siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Dolly’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

