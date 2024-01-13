Annie I. MacLeod, 89

Annie I. (MacLeod) MacLeod, age 89, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, January 11, 2024 at the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree, surrounded by her loving family.

Annie was born in Broughton, Cape Breton, Canada, to the late Roderick and Flora (MacQueen) MacLeod. She was raised and educated there. She immigrated to the United States in 1960 and lived in Roxbury. She recently had lived in Braintree for seven years, previously in Quincy for twenty years, and earlier in East Milton.

Annie was employed as a secretary with the Corcoran Management Company in Braintree for ten years. Previously, Annie had worked at State Street Bank for thirteen years and with the Jordan Marsh Company for thirteen years.

Annie was a longtime, active member of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church in Quincy where she made many friendships. She had served as a deacon and was a member of the Friendship Circle.

She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and spending time with family and friends.

Beloved wife for forty-eight years of the late Gordon H. MacLeod.

One of four siblings, she is survived by her brother, Wilrod MacLeod of Raynham, and was predeceased by Donald and Angus MacLeod. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, January 19, at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Jason Sentas, Pastor of the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. At the request of the family, visiting hours have been omitted.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Annie’s memory may be made to the Fort Square Presbyterian Church, Attn: General Fund, 16 Pleasant Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.