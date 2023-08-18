Annie J. O’Leary, 90

Annie J. (Flaherty) O’Leary, 90, of Quincy, originally from Boyle, Roscommon, Ireland died August 15, 2023.

The beloved wife of the late Daniel C. O’Leary. Loving mother of Annmarie Violandi of Pembroke and Brian O’Leary and his girlfriend Mary McCombe of Casco, ME. Cherished Nana to Kaylee, Michael, Alexis, Alyssa, Danielle, Brian Jr. and Elizabeth. Sister of Marion Flaherty of Quincy, Doreen Chase of Squantum, Rosaleen Flaherty Margaret Whelan, Bredge Flaherty all of Ireland and the late Mae O’Leary, Robert Flaherty, Lily Flaherty, Patricia Flaherty, Patrick Flaherty and Noel Flaherty. Annie Jo is also survived by 7 great grandchildren.

Annie married the love of her life Daniel O’Leary and together they raised their family in Quincy. She was proud of her Irish heritage and she loved to dance. Annie was a warm and caring person, who would do anything for the people she loved. For Annie, her faith and her family, were the foundation of all that was truly important to her. Her warmth and her love will be the legacy she leaves behind. Annie worked as a teachers aide in the Quincy Public school for many years. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, August 21, from 8:30- 10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy, Monday at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Annie may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.