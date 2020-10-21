Annie L. Campitelli, 101

Annie L. (Gould) Campitelli, age 101, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in the comfort of her son’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Annie was born in Quincy, to the late James and Frances (Clawson) Gould. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1937.

She was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked as an assembler at the former Raytheon Corporation in Quincy and later for the Allied Box Company in Dedham.

Annie was a strong and active woman all her life. She was dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Carmine C. Campitelli. Devoted mother of William G. Campitelli and his wife Derelyn of Hanover, the late Charles C. Campitelli and his late wife Linda.

Loving grandmother of Dean Campitelli of Weymouth, Nancy Campitelli of Florida, Darin Campitelli of Taunton, Charles Campitelli of Quincy, William Campitelli and his wife Michelle of Bridgewater, Scott Campitelli and his wife Jill of Hanson, Tina Cary and her husband Neil of Rockland.

Much loved great grandmother of Courtney, Giovanna, Isabella, Mia, Darin, Jr., Dylan Campitelli, and Abigail Cary. Cherished great great grandmother of three.

Dear sister of Lillian Barrett of Kingston and pre-deceased by Thomas Gould and Frances Kyller. Annie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Annie’s memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

